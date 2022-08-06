Vice Presidential Election 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi & Others Wish Jagdeep Dhankhar On Landslide Victory

Congratulation poured in after Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Saturday elected as the next Vice President of India defeating the Opposition’s pick Margaret Alva. Dhankhar will succeed incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu, whose term will end on August 10, to become the 14th Vice President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar as he won the 14th Vice-President of India election. PM Modi also reached the residence of Jagdeep Dhankar for congratulating him on being elected as the country’s Vice President.

Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on being elected India’s Vice President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/YD8BHb512W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated and tweeted “the Upper House will definitely benefit from his experience & close understanding of the ground issues.”

Met the newly elected Vice President of India, Shri @jdhankhar1 Ji and congratulated him. भारत के नवनिर्वाचित उपराष्ट्रपति श्री @jdhankhar1 जी से भेंट कर उन्हें बधाई दी। pic.twitter.com/xoTdd4wZt3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2022

Opposition’s candidate Margaret Alva congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar after the results of the Vice Presidential elections were announced on Saturday, with the latter winning the polls by a huge margin.

Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 6, 2022

Taking to her Twitter handle, Alva wrote, “Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign.”

BJP minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes and said, “Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP & Rajya Sabha Chairman.”

Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP & Rajya Sabha Chairman. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2022

“Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected as the 14th Vice-President of India. Thank you to Smt Margaret Alva ji for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity,” wrote Rahul Gandhi.

Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected as the 14th Vice-President of India. Thank you to Smt @alva_margaret ji for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2022

Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying his vast experience and legal expertise will benefit the country.

Heartiest congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji on being elected as the fourteenth Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure. @jdhankhar1 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 6, 2022

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji on being elected as the 14th Vice President of India. The nation will greatly benefit from your vast experience and legal expertise. My best wishes for a successful and fruitful tenure,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.