Vice President Of India To Launch Khadi India Quiz Contest Tomorrow

New Delhi: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will launch the digital quiz contest called Amrit Mahotsav with Khadi in New Delhi on August 31.

The Quiz has been designed by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Quiz Contest seeks to connect the public with the Indian Freedom Struggle, the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the legacy of Khadi since the Pre-Independence era. It comprises questions pertaining to Indian freedom struggle, Khadi’s role in the Swadeshi Movement and Indian polity.

The Quiz contest will run for 15 days, i.e., from 31st August 2021 till 14th September 2021, with 5 questions to be placed across all digital platforms of KVIC every day. To participate in the quiz, one needs to visit https://www.kviconline.gov.in/kvicquiz/.

The participants will be required to answer all five questions within 100 seconds. The quiz will start at 11 AM every day and will be accessible for the next 12 hours, i.e., till 11 PM.

Participants giving maximum correct answers in minimum time frame will be declared winner for the day. A total of 21 winners (1 first prize, 10 second prize & 10 third prize) will be announced every day. In total, Rs 80,000 worth of Khadi India e-coupons will be given to winners each day that can be redeemed at KVIC’s online portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.