Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets people on the eve of 76th Independence Day

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted people on the eve of 76th Independence Day. In his message, he said, Independence Day is an occasion to remember and pay tribute to those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought us freedom from oppressive colonial rule.

Dhankhar said, this day is also an occasion to pay gratitude to the builders of modern India whose hard work and dedication laid the foundation of a sovereign, stable and strong republic. He said, today, India is a country brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-around development.

The Vice President said, as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is time to recall and retell the inspiring stories of our great revolutionaries and freedom fighters to encourage the younger generation to imbibe the virtues of patriotism, sacrifice, and service.