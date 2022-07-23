Vice President hosts President Kovind over lunch

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Saturday hosted President Ram Nath Kovind and his family members for lunch at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in New Delhi.

Wishing President Kovind a happy and healthy life ahead, Naidu felt that the President had greatly enhanced the stature of the institution through his broad vision and endearing simplicity.

Recalling many pleasant memories of the past five years, the Vice President said that it has been a wonderful experience for him to work along with President Kovind for the development of the nation.