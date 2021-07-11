Vice President greets the nation on eve of Rath Yatra

New Delhi: The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people on the eve of Rath Yatra.

The Vice President said: “My heartiest greetings and good wishes to all our countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra!

Lord Jagannath’s Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most revered and much awaited festivals for devotees from Odisha and across India. It symbolises our plural and inclusive ethos and holds immense spiritual significance for the participants.

Truly signifying the name of Lord Jagannath – ‘the Lord of Universe’, the Yatra is unparalleled in its splendour and grandeur with magnificent ‘Rathas’ or chariots carrying the deities.

As India and the rest of the world are passing through an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19, I appeal to everyone to celebrate Rath Yatra festival with utmost care by adhering to Covid safety norms.

May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace, harmony, health and happiness!”.