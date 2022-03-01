Vice President calls for making India a Vishwaguru once again in the education sector

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called for making India a Vishwaguru once again in the education sector and said the National Education Policy-2020 is a step in that direction.

Speaking at a function organised by the Ramineni Foundation in Guntur today to felicitate meritorious toppers in the government-run and aided schools in the neighbouring mandals in Krishna and Guntur districts, Andhra Pradesh, he said NEP seeks to promote value-based education rooted in Indian culture.

He said recognition of excellence in individuals and honouring them is part of Indian tradition and culture. It is also meant to inspire others to strive for excellence and scale new heights.

He said there was no dearth of talent among youngsters in India and the need of the hour is to identify the talent and impart the required skills to them. He also wanted teachers to make learning a more interactive, immersive and enjoyable experience for students. He urged each teacher and school administrator to implement the provisions of NEP in letter and spirit.

Emphasising the importance of imparting education in the mother tongue, Naidu said the long subjugation of the country under British rule had created an inferiority complex among some people in the country and stressed the need to shed the colonial mindset and return to Indian roots. In this context, he reiterated the importance of ‘guru-shishya’ tradition for a meaningful and holistic education.

On this occasion, he also presented ‘Guru Sanmaanam’ awards to Mandal Education Officers of Guntur district in appreciation of their services during the pandemic. He lauded the efforts of teachers throughout the country, especially in government schools for ensuring continuity of education during the pandemic through innovative means.

Naidu underlined the critical role of teachers in inculcating values in students and said that they need to ‘mould students, inspire confidence in them to face any adversity and to walk the right path in any given situation.

The Vice President called for developing India into a strong, stable and peaceful country where everyone is treated as equal without discrimination against anybody. He deplored the attempts of some forces to create divisions among the people for temporary political gains.

Naidu appreciated the efforts of Ramineni Foundation in honouring outstanding teachers, administrators and students for more than 20 years, continuously.

Adimulapu Suresh, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, MP, Rajya Sabha, Smt. Henry Christina, Guntur Zilla Parishad Chairperson, R.P. Sisodia, Special Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Somu Veerraju, former Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, Former Minister, Andhra Pradesh, Ramineni Dharmapracharak, Chairman, Dr. Ramineni Foundation, teachers, students, their parents and others were present.