Vice Admiral SN Ghormade Assumes Charge As Navy Vice Chief

New Delhi: Vice Admiral SN Ghormade on Saturday assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff from Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar at a formal ceremony held this morning at South Block, New Delhi.

He succeeded Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar who retired after 39 years of service.

Vice Admiral Ghormade is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Naval Staff College at the US Naval War College in Rhode Island, and the Naval War College, Mumbai. He was commissioned in the Indian Navy on Jan 1, 1984, and is known as a navigation and direction specialist.

During his career spanning over 37 years, he has been through a myriad of operational and staff appointments. His important operational appointments include Commands of Guided Missile Frigate INS Brahmaputra, Submarine Rescue Vessel INS Nireekshak, and Minesweeper INS Alleppey, and Second-in-Command of Guided Missile Frigate INS Ganga. INS Nireekshak was awarded the Unit Citation for the first time during his command.

His important staff appointments ashore include Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resources Development), Principal Director of Personnel, Director Naval Plans and Joint Director Naval Plans at Naval Headquarters as separate assignments, Director (Military Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (Disarmament & International Security Affairs), Local Workup Team (West), and Instructor at the Navigation Direction School and the National Defence Academy. The officer also held the coveted appointments of Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area and Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area.

In the rank of Vice Admiral he has held the challenging and coveted appointments of Director General Naval Operations, Chief of Staff Eastern Naval Command and Controller Personnel Services. The Flag Officer was holding the tri-service appointment of Deputy Chief (Operations & Training) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff prior taking over the present appointment as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff at IHQ MoD(N).