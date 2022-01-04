Vice Adm SH Sarma Funeral Ceremony Held With Military Honours

Bhubaneswar: The funeral ceremony of Voce Adm SH Sarma, PVSM (Retd) was conducted with military honours at Bhubaneswar at his residence.

Cmde NP Pradeep, Naval Officer in Charge (Odisha) paid homage to the deceased Admiral who was FOCEF during the 1971 Indo Pak war for the liberation of Bangladesh. A wreath on behalf of CNS was laid by Cmde NP Pradeep.

In addition, Officers and men from INS Chilka and INHS Nivarini also paid homage to the Admiral.

On completion of the ceremony, the mortal remains were cremated at Swargadwar at Puri with full military honours later in the evening.