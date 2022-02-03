Viacom18’s Fully Faltoo drops 4 NFTs for preview, to go live globally on 14th Feb

Mumbai: Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment Cluster was thrilled to announce their emergence in the rapidly growing digital space of NFT by launching their NFT marketplace Fully Faltoo. Giving a peek to what’s in store, FullyFaltoo unveils 4 distinct, new-age and culture oriented NFTs that will be up for grabs on 14th February.

The digital collectible are nothing short of uniqueness and the quirkiness from iconic brands including MTV, Vh1, and Comedy Central in India.

Bakra urf G.O.A.T

So you want a piece of the legendary trickster G.OA.T. NFT? A word of advice, get it before it gets you!

Gen Z has a weird conception of the 90s folks being nothing but a bunch of boring prudes whose entire lives consisted of going to work, going to temples, going to the barber, and going to bed while listening to boring old tunes on the walkman. As it happens, we’re dead wrong about that, cause here’s the T – Where you find peeps who’re bored out of their wits, you’ll find cool chaps who invent diabolical ways to keep themselves entertained. Where? Well, at work, at temples, at the barbers, and while listening to your favoritemustachioed 90s singer crooning the latest hits on the walkman. The bakra is the one and only legendary OG POI – prankster of India. Not everyone has an appetite for its wicked insane pranks but the G.O.A.T made sure no one was spared – not even the nice-guy nineties!

Rangu The Champ

When the great almighty calls on, “Color, Color which color do you want?”, Ask for the Rangu NFT collection instead.

One of the things that we’ve come to learn and love about nature is how much of it is just freaky for no goddamn reason. There’s chock full of those utterly incredulous surprises in the wild. Now here’s the fun part – we were inspired by these freaks of nature to create our very own collection of even weirder, awesome-er, personal favorites NFTs! Only requirement? They’ve got to be cool as heck! Okay, so the cool thing about our Rangu the chameleon NFT isn’t his regular-joe, color-shifting tricks. In fact, Rangu has long retired from his color-swapping days. After being bullied for the crimes of his ancestors, being called outdated names like camouflage charlie, Rangu gave up on his old and boring lifestyle to find a whole new passion that lights up his inner dopamine receptors – playback singing! Sometimes when he’s alone and it’s pitch dark, if you watch him real close, he might just shift colors for a microsecond under his blanky. You know, for old times’ sake!

Winging it aka Wing it like Wingnesh

He’s pretty fly for an NFT guy.

Charmer. Groover. Smoother than Silk Route. On a regular night when generic romantics were busy looking for the moon to send a pixellated grab to their long-distance honies, a few lucky simpletons chanced upon Wingnesh – Winging it in the open sky and grooving to the glorious tunes pouring into his ears. He’s got tricks up his sleeve, sick beats under his belt and the wind in his hair. What more can an NFT hope for! Wingnesh has a great many things going for him – a charmer with smoother-than-desi-ghee reputation, hair slicked back with golden statement headphones that every audiophile would go cray-cray for, and what more? The ladies love him more than their favoritechapstick. But one thing tops the charts – he’s pretty fly for an NFT guy

Many Me FTWs

You, the wearer of many hats who pulls ’em off with a whole lot of sass.

If Mr. Gladwell’s words are anything to go by, you’ve got to put in your 10,000 freaking hours before you really, really make something of yourself. Too bad Gen Z is not big on reading and their attention span is that of Dory… and that only makes them adorable AF. Conquering the world with their cryptic lingo and currency. They’re out finding hacks and not shortcuts, just so you know. Hyperactive. Creative. Expressive. And, at times explosive. They are oh-so flawsome, cloning the hell out of themselves. To the generation that will disown Sharmaji at the very chance they get, Many Me NFT collection is a hat tip. Be the cube that’s always unsolved – the candle that never goes off – the traffic signal that’s always green – all of this and more. But never ever a hasbeen – like Mr Gladwell.