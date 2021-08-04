Vi Upgrades its Enterprise Postpaid Plans to Serve Needs of Hybrid Working World

The ‘New Normal’ has led to inevitable surge in the use of internet due to national lockdowns and social distancing norms. Organizations and people have now become accustomed to the new way of living – Work from Home, Learn from Home, and Entertainment from Home etc. With this, customers have also evolved with their needs and requirement of high-speed data.

Keeping this in mind, Vi Business – the enterprise arm of VIL, today announced a range of new postpaid plans for its Corporate customers. The upgraded plans will be bundled with range of exclusive benefits.

Vi Business’ New Corporate Postpaid Plans: Business Plus

Vi Business Plus plans will enable corporate customers to strike the right balance between business objectives and employee preferences as in this increasingly hybrid working world.

Business Plus Plan Data Quota [Gb] Voice – Home and National Roaming SMS p.m. Business Plus Benefits 299 30 Unlimited 3,000 Mobile security, Vi Movies & TV Classic, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes 349 40 Unlimited 3,000 Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes 399 60 Unlimited 3,000 Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes 499 100 Unlimited 3,000 Mobile security, Location Tracking Solution, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Profile Tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year)

Vi Corporate customers can now choose from the wide range of plans with bundled benefits. Existing Vi Business Corporate customers will be upgraded to the new Business Plus Plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles.

The upgraded plans offer the following benefits: