Vi Launches Super Data Packs for Hourly and Daily Use

Mumbai: To cater to this crucial demand of data consumption, Vi, the leading telecom operator, has introduced two unique sachet data packs – ‘Super Hour & Super Day’.

These packs enable Vi prepaid users to freely consume data without any disruption, elevating the user experience.

Priced affordably, Vi ‘Super Hour’ offers unlimited data for 60 minutes at Rs. 24, andVi‘Super Day’offers6GB for 24 hours at just Rs. 49.

Data Pack Data Benefit Validity Price Super Hour Unlimited 1 Hour Rs. 24 Super Day 6 GB 24 hours Rs. 49

These sachet packs are designed especially for youth and young adults with heavy data requirements. With this, Vi prepaid users can also enjoy binge-watching movies, streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, surfing, chatting, working or studying without worrying about data exhaustion.

Vi customers can also use these packs to play Vi Games, enjoy the latest movies and videos on Vi Movies & TV or listen to their favourite numbers on Vi Music on the Vi app.

Vi users can recharge with these data packs on the Vi App/ website or at a store nearby.