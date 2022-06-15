Vi Introduces SonyLIV Premium Add-on Pack for its Postpaid UsersVi

New Delhi: To provide a worry-free binge experience, Vi, the leading telecom operator, today introduced the SonyLIV Premium add-on pack option for its Postpaid Users.

The new Postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of just Rs.100 (including Taxes), which gets added to the user’s postpaid bill. Vi Postpaid Users can now binge watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more onboth Mobile and TV.

From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age groups and interests.

In addition to this, Vi offers a rich content library for its customers under Vi Movies & TV (Vi MTV) on the Vi app. Vi MTV app has 450+ live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps.