Vi Brings Agniveer Course Material for its users on Vi App

With the commencement of the Agniveer Recruitment process for the Indian Armed Forcesthis year, Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has announced the availability ofAgniveer course material on the Vi Jobs & Education platform on the Vi App.

Vi aims to empower Bharat youth to prepare and excel in various Government job exams, including Agniveer,by enabling access to well researched course material which can be accessed through its platform, anywhere, anytime.

Vi recently launchedVi Jobs & Educationin partnership with Pariksha, the leading preparation platform for all Govt. exams, to help Govt. jobs aspirants with state and national Govt. exam preparation.

The Agniveer test series hasbeen specially curated by experts at Parikshain collaboration with CadetsDefence Academyfrom Dehradun.

The Agniveer test series on Vi App, offers 5 test series comprising 15 tests each for AgniveerAirforce X Group, AgniveerAirforce Y Group, AgniveerAirforce X & Y Group, Agniveer Navy MR and Agniveer Navy SSR. The Army test series will be added by end of this month.

Vi customers can access the test prep material for Agniveer along with many other Govt. job examson the Vi Jobs & Education platform, for one month at no additional cost. At the end of the trial period, they can continue learning on the platform at a nominal subscription fee of Rs 249/year. With this, the users can additionally access unlimited mock tests for 150+ Central/State Govt. exams.

Step-by-step guide to avail the Agniveer course material on the Vi app:

• Step 1: Log in to Vi app with your Vi number

• Step 2: Click on the ‘Vi Jobs & Education’ option

• Step 3: Select ‘SarkaariNaukri’option

• Step 4: Fill your profile details and select ‘Defence’

• Step 5: Choose from the Agniveercourses

Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App integrates India’s largest job search platform ‘Apna’, leading English learning platform ‘Enguru’ and ‘Pariksha’ a platform specializing in government employment exam preparation.