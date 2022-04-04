Vi Announces Two New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced two more prepaid recharge plans that offer Rs 107 and Rs 111 to its customers. Read on two know more about the latest plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs 107 prepaid plan with a validity of 30 days. With this plan, users get 200MB of data and Rs 107 worth of Talktime. But with this plan, users don’t get the ability to send SMSes. Calls will be charged at 1 paise/second.

Vodafone Idea Rs 111 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 111 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 31 days of validity. Users don’t get any outgoing SMS with this plan either. The Rs 111 plan also ships with 200MB of data and Rs 111 worth of Talktime. The calls are charged at 1 paise/second with this plan as well.

These are the two plans that users can recharge with to keep their SIM active for a very low cost with Vodafone Idea.

As mentioned above, the telco also launched a Rs 337 prepaid plan for the users. This plan comes with a validity of 31 days and offers 28GB of data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV Classic with the Rs 337 plan. If you want to go for a 30 days plan, you can go for the Rs 327 plan instead and get 25GB of data with it. All of these plans are good for people looking to make monthly recharges.