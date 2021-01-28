Veterinarian Lands In Vig Net For Taking Gratification In Nayagarh’s Bhapur

Bhapur: A veterinarian of Bhapur block in Nayagarh district was caught by the Vigilance sleuths today for taking Rs 15000 bribe from a livestock farmer.

The accused veterinarian has been identified as Mamata Hembram. She has been arrested, the Vigilance said.

As per reports, a livestock farmer from Patharchakada GP reported to the Vigilance that he was being asked to pay Rs 15,000 to get the subsidy amount.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the complainant handed over the bribe amount to an office attendant, Ananta Paikaray. Meanwhile, the vigilance caught him red-handed.

During interrogation, Paikaray revealed that that veterinarian Mamata Hembram had asked him to receive the amount. Following which, Hembram was arrested.