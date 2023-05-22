Veteran South Actor Sarath Babu Dies After Multiple Organ Failures

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Sarath Babu passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failures at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 71. The actor died due to sepsis and multiple organ failures, ABP reported.

Last month, Sarath Babu was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad in a critical condition. He was also admitted and treated at a hospital in Chennai in March this year.

Sarath Babu is well-known for his films like K Viswanath’s ‘Sagara Sangamam’, ‘Apathbandhavudu’ and Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Criminal’.

He has also starred in a number of Tamil movies. Babu has also starred alongside superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Mullum Malarum’, ‘Velaikkaran’, ‘Annamalai’ and ‘Muthu’.

Sarath Babu was born on July 31, 1951 in Amudala village of Srikakulam district. He made his debut in 1973 in a Telugu film ‘Rama Rajyam’.

Four years later, he made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1977 with K Balachander’s ‘Pattina Pravesam’. After playing the character of Venkatachalam in K Balachander’s film ‘Nizhal Nijamagiradhu’ in 1978, his popularity grew many folds in the Tamil industry. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with film ‘Sarapancharam’, which was directed by Hariharan.

Sarath Babu acted in over 200 films In a career spanning over five decades. He also worked in a few Hindi films.

Several celebrities and fans took to Twitter to share their condolences on the demise of Sarath Babu.