Veteran politician Ramakrushna Patnaik passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran politician Ramakrushna Patnaik passed away in Bhubaneswar today morning, informed his daughter Anita Subhadarshini.

He passed away at 9.30 am today.

The senior leader was a cabinet minister under Biju Patnaik from 1990 to 1995 before he joined the Naveen Patnaik ministry in 2000.

A six-time legislator from Kodala assembly constituency in Ganjam district, Patnaik had handled important portfolios in his long stint as minister.

Ramakrushna Patnaik, his wife and former MP from Aska Kumudini Patnaik and their daughter Anita joined BJP in 2014 after resigning from Congress.