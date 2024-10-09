Kesinga: Dhaneswar Majhi, a prominent political figure and five-time MLA from Kesinga and Narla, passed away today while undergoing treatment at Kesinga Hospital. He was 84 years old.

Majhi, who had a distinguished career spanning several decades, reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during his treatment1. Born on July 5, 1940, Majhi’s political journey began in his student days, leading him to serve as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Narla and Kesinga constituencies multiple times (1971-74, 1974-77, 2000-2004, 2004-2009, and 2014-2019)2. He also represented Odisha in the Rajya Sabha from 1978 to 1984 as a member of the Janata Party.

Throughout his career, Majhi was associated with various political parties, including the Swatantra Party, Janata Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and most recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he joined in March 2024. His contributions to the development of Odisha and his dedication to public service earned him respect across party lines.

