Veteran Odia playback singer Pranab Patnaik hospitalised

Bhubaneswar: Eminent Odia playback singer Pranab Kishore Patnaik is unwell. Presently, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He needed hospitalisation after he became weak. Now his health condition is good, informed his wife Kasturika Patnaik.

It is worth mentioning that on hearing the news of famous singer Pranab Patnaik’s illness, the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has sent aid.

He has also directed the director Dilip Rautrai to oversee the medical arrangements. The CM has sanctioned a sum of rupees one lakh for his treatment.

The famous Odisha-based singer Pranab Pattanaik started his music career in 1958 as a playback singer for the first time in the film ‘Maa’.