Veteran Odia Journalist Vivekananda Dash Passes Away Of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia Journalist, Vivekananda Dash passed away due to COVID-19 related complications at the age of 70 in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, Vivekananda was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and breathed his last breath at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, Dash was the Founder and Editor of the fortnightly newspaper ‘Janatantra’. He had also worked with popular Odia dailies ‘Sambad’ and ‘Prajatantra’ and English weeklies ‘Eastern Times’ and ‘Organiser’ between 1971 to 2004.

Dash supported some of the Dalit and tribal movements and wrote articles on Dalit, tribal, and human rights in ‘Janatantra’.