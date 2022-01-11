Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Passes Away

Cuttack: Veteran Ollywood actor and director Mihir Das has died due to illness at a private hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old actor, Das was suffering from kidney ailments for the past few years and was hospitalised as his health condition became critical on Dec 7.

According to reports, Das was on ventilator support at the Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.

Born in Mayurbhanj district, Mihir made his debut in an art film titled School Master. Next, he made his commercial debut with Mathura Bijay in 1979.

The veteran actor bagged the best actor award from the State government for his powerful performance in Laxmi Pratima released in 1998 and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni, released in 2005.

For the film Mu Tate Love Karuchhi, released in 2007, he won the best comedian award. However, people will never forget his stellar performance in Pua Mora Bholashankara.