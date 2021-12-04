Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away

New Delhi: 67-year-old veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away in an intensive care unit of a Delhi hospital on Saturday.

Taking to social media, his daughter Mallika Dua wrote: “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall.”

She informed that the cremation will take place on December 5 at Lodhi crematorium at noon.

Vinod Dua is survived by two daughters, Bakul Dua, who is a clinical psychologist, and Mallika Dua, a comedian.

Dua had been unwell after having caught coronavirus earlier this year. He and his wife, Dr Chinna Dua, were both admitted to hospital where his wife had succumbed to the virus.

Dua, while recovered, had not been keeping well. His daughter Mallika Dua earlier took to social media to say that he was extremely critical and prayed for his painless passing.