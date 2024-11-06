Bhubaneswar: Veteran journalist and respected figure of Mayurbhanj district, Shri Harischandra Nanda Goswami, has been chosen for the esteemed ‘Pradyumna Bal Journalism Award’ this year. Active in journalism since 1980 from Betanati, Mayurbhanj, Shri Nanda Goswami embarked on his journey as a journalist while still working as a teacher. Driven by a strong desire to address corruption, injustice, and oppression, he left teaching to take up journalism, inspired by the values of ‘Pragativadi’ founder and progressive leader Pradyumna Bal.

Throughout his career, Shri Nanda Goswami has consistently exemplified courage and dedication, often standing as a voice for the voiceless and upholding ethical journalism. His persistent efforts for the development of Betanati and Mayurbhanj as a whole have made a lasting impact. Despite his age, he remains as committed to his journalistic duties as ever, leading with integrity and passion.

Over the years, Shri Nanda Goswami has played a vital role in unifying journalists in Mayurbhanj and served in key positions in state-level journalism organizations. Known for his truthfulness, skill, and outspoken nature, he continues to uphold the values of fearless journalism through his reporting.

In recognition of over four decades of commitment and exemplary service, Shri Nanda Goswami will be honored with this award on November 8 at a state-level event organized at the ‘Pragativadi’ premises. The award commemorates the legacy of late journalist Pradyumna Bal and has previously been awarded to many esteemed journalists across Odisha. This accolade celebrates Shri Nanda Goswami’s lifelong dedication to journalism and community service.