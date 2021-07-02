Veteran Gujarati Actor Arvind Rathod Passes Away At 83

Gujarat: Veteran Gujarati film and theater actor Arvind Rathod passed away at his residence in Paldi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday of age-related complications. He was 83.

As per reports, the actor was bed-ridden due to age-related issues. He breathed his last at his Ahmedabad residence. Rathod was unmarried and after leaving Mumbai, he had shifted to Ahmedabad with his nephew’s family.

Arvind Rathod began his career as a photojournalist in the 70s. He appeared in Gujarati films like Baba Ramdev Peer (1976), Raja Gopichand (1979), Shetal Tara Oona Pani (1986), and Dikrine Na Desho Koi Pardesh (2011). The actor also worked in some Hindi and Gujarati television shows.

The actor also worked in a number of Hindi films like Lady Killer, Johny Uska Naam, Kora Kagaz, Toofan, Mera Jiwan, Agneepath, Khuda Gawah. He was also popular in Gujarati theatre.