Veteran Filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi Passes Away At 88

Mumbai: Veteran author-director Sagar Sarhadi passed away at the age of 88 on Monday morning in his Mumbai residence.

Reportedly, Sagar Sarhadi was admitted to the ICU of a cardiac care hospital in Sion recently following a heart problem. Bollywood filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news and wrote: “Sad to know about d demise of Sagar Sarhadi ji a well known writer, director due 2 heart attack. Some of his well known films as writer #KabhieKabhie #NOORIE #chandni #DoosraAadmi #Silsila . He also wrote &directed #Bazaar. It’s a great loss to d film industry. ॐ शान्ति !”

<>

Sad to know about d demise of Sagar Sarhadi ji a well known writer,director due 2 heart attack .

Some of hs well known films as writer wr #KabhieKabhie #NOORIE #chandni #DoosraAadmi #Silsila .

He also wrote &directed #Bazaar .

It’s a great loss to d film industry. ॐ शान्ति ! pic.twitter.com/VxPxc1TFhw — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 22, 2021

</>

Sagar Sarhadi, whose real name was Ganga Sagar Talwar was born in Abbottabad, now in Pakistan, in the year 1933. He was a veteran member of IPTA who introduced exemplary performers like Farooque Shaikh and Shabana Azmi in his inter-collegiate theatre competitions for colleges like Khalsa and St Xavier’s in the late 60s and early 70s.

Sarhadi was known for his finest storytellers in the Hindi film industry like ‘Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Silsila’, ‘Noori’, and the Hrithik Roshan debutant ‘Kaho Na Pyar Hai’, among others that went to become blockbusters. He had produced and directed the 1882 movie ‘Bazar’ and had also written few serials for TV and stage.