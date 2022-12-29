Veteran Film Producer Nitin Manmohan Dies After Cardiac Arrest

New Delhi: Popular film producer Nitin Manmohan breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. He was 60.

According to reports, the film producer had suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai. After he got admitted at the hospital, he remained on the ventilator up until this morning. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The veteran filmmaker was known for backing movies such as Bol Radha Bol, Laadla and more. The 60-year-old producer is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana.

Over the years, he has produced a plethora of films, including Bol Radha Bol (1992), Laadla (1994), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Army School , Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001), Dus (2005), Chal Mere Bhai (2001), Maha-Sangram (1990), Insaaf: The Final Justice (1997), Deewangi, Nayee Padosan (2003), Adharm (1992), Baaghi, Eena Meena Deeka, Tathastu, Tango.