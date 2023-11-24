Veteran film director Raj Kumar Kohli passes away

Mumbai: Veteran film director Raj Kumar Kohli, known for directing films like Nagin and Jaani Dushman, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 95 years old. The filmmaker had a heart attack on Friday morning at 8. The funeral will take place in the evening.

A source close to the development informs us that the producer had gone to take a shower and when he didn’t step out after a long time, his actor son Armaan Kohli broke open the door to check on him, only to realize he had passed away.

Kohli was also instrumental in launching his song into the movies, he was last seen in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.Kohli was known to make ensemble films like Nagin, Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka, Raaj Tilak and Jaani Dushman. His last film was Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani which had names like Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty , Sonu Nigam attached to it.