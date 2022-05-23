Veteran CPI(M) Leader & Ex-Bhubaneswar MP Shivaji Patnaik Passes Away At 92

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former MP Shivaji Patnaik passed away on Monday. He was 92.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last, informed CPI(M) state secretary Ali Kishor Patnaik.

Notably, Patnaik was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from the Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency in 1977, 1989 and 1991.

Corrigendum: With reference to the news article “Veteran CPI(M) Leader & Ex-Bhubaneswar MP Shivaji Patnaik Passes Away “ published dated 23, May 2022 the corrigendum is being issued regarding correction in the image.