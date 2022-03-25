Veteran Congress Leader Thalekunnil Basheer Passes Away In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Kerala Congress leader Thalekunnil Basheer passed away at his residence here on Friday morning. He was 79.

Reportedly, Basheer breathed his last at his residence in Vembayam. He said to have been suffering from heart-related ailments for a while.

Basheer was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice, in 1977-79 and 1979-84; and also to the Lok Sabha twice, in 1984-89 and 1989-91.

In the 1977 Assembly elections, Basheer was elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kazhakuttom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram. However, months after he assumed office, Basheer resigned from his post. This was reportedly done to pave the way for AK Antony to become Chief Minister, as the latter was hurriedly sworn in as CM later that year. Antony, who was not an MLA at the time, needed to win an Assembly seat within six months in order to become Chief Minister. Days before the deadline, in October 1977, Antony won the Kazhakuttam bye-election – facilitated by Basheer’s resignation.