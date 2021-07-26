Veteran Actress Jayanthi Passes Away At 76

New Delhi: Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi passed away on Monday in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. She was 76.

She’s known by the moniker Abhinaya Sharadhe or the goddess of acting in the Kannada industry. She has won six Karnataka State Film awards (four Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress).

Reportedly, Jayanthi had made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Jenu Goodu in 1963 and has more than 500 movies to her credit as an actor in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries.

Upon hearing the news of Jayanthi’s passing, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa condoled her demise. He tweeted: “Her contribution to the film industry is immense. It is an irreplaceable loss to Kannada film industry.”