Veteran Actor Rasik Dave Dies Of Kidney Failure At 65

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rasik Dave, who played Nand in Mahabharat, passed away on Friday due to kidney failure. He was 65.

Reportedly, Rasik had been battling kidney-related ailments and he was on dialysis for the past couple of years. As his health continued to deteriorate, the last one month turned out to be very painful for him.

He is survived by his wife Ketki Dave, fondly known for her role as Daksha Virani in the TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, his daughter Riddhi Dave and son Abhishek.