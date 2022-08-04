Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

Lucknow: Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away in Lucknow. On Thursday morning, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news. He dropped a picture of Mithilesh and wrote, “RIP Mithileshji.” Reportedly, the actor passed away on August 3 after suffering a cardiac ailment.

CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi pic.twitter.com/TAUROFlQcn — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) August 4, 2022

Mithilesh Chaturvedi had acted in films like ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Asoka’, ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’, and ‘Ready’ among many others. According to reports, the actor also bagged a web series titled ‘Talli Jodd.’