Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi
Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away

By Haraprasad Das
Lucknow: Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away in Lucknow. On Thursday morning, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news. He dropped a picture of Mithilesh and wrote, “RIP Mithileshji.” Reportedly, the actor passed away on August 3 after suffering a cardiac ailment.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi had acted in films like ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Asoka’, ‘Gadar Ek Prem Katha’, and ‘Ready’ among many others. According to reports, the actor also bagged a web series titled ‘Talli Jodd.’

