Veteran Actor M Balayya Passes Away At 94

Hyderabad: Veteran actor M Balayya passed away on Saturday morning at his residence in Yousufguda, Hyderabad. He was 94.

Reportedly, the actor started his career as an actor with his debut film Ethuku Pai Ethu in 1958. He has shared the screen with stars such as Venkatesh, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jagapathi Babu and more. Over the course of his career, he has been a part of over 300 films.

Balayya is also a recipient of the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2010, the Andhra Pradesh state award which honours lifetime achievements in Telugu cinema.

Balayya was married to Mannava Kamaladevi. The couple had three children, Harshalatha, Mohini Latha and M. Thulasi Ramprasad. M. Thulasi Ramprasad is also an actor.