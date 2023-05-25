Veteran Actor Ashish Vidyarthi Gets Married To Rupali Barua At 60

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married to fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in a close and intimate ceremony on Thursday. It was a court marriage, attended by their immediate family and close friends. Pictures of their wedding ceremony went viral after surfacing online.

According to a report by the Times of India, Ashish had a quiet registry marriage in the presence of family and close friends. “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.

When asked about their first meeting, the actor said it is a long story and he will share it some other time.

On the other hand, Rupali said, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.” She called Ashish a ‘beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.’

Rupali wore a white mekhela chador from Assam with gold jewellery inspired by South Indian temple art. She kept her hair tied up in a bun adorned with fresh flowers. Ashish wore a white and gold Mundu from Kerala.

The actor is 60 while Rupali is 50. Ashish Vidyarthi was earlier married to actor Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua. They have a son Arth Vidyarthi.