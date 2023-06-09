‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Biparjoy Set To Intensify Further

Gujarat: Cyclone Biparjoy developed into a very severe cyclonic storm and will intensify even further in the next 48 hours, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to IMD, the cyclone will move towards northwest India during the next three days.

The weather department said in a tweet, “VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530 hours IST of June 8, near lat 13.9N and long 66.0E, about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 910 km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further and move north-northwestwards.”

Meteorological officials warned that the cyclone could result in a delay in the onset of the monsoon over the coast. Although the Met Department initially anticipated the southwest monsoon to reach the Karnataka coast by June 4, Cyclone Biparjoy has dashed those expectations, leaving the prospect of the monsoon’s arrival distant in the coming days.

The IMD on Thursday said that the monsoon had arrived in mainland India in Kerala. However, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to steal moisture away from the monsoon.