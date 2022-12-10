Versace accounts post photos of BTS’ Jungkook’s stunning look from World Cup Opening Ceremony performance

Seoul: Donatella Versace and the official Versace accounts have posted photos of BTS member Jungkook’s stunning Versace look from his performance at the World Cup Opening Ceremony.

His stunning appearance in a Versace ensemble further highlighted his captivating features and physique, making him look absolutely breathtaking.

Donatella Versace proudly shared Jungkook’s look from the performance on her IG reel along with other famous celebrities such as Jenna Ortega and Mariah Carey.

Jungkook looked gorgeous that night in the Versace outfit from head to toe. The bomber jacket, in particular, which retails for $14,775 looked stunning oh him. The house and Head designer, Donatella herself, kept showing how proud they were to dress him by posting about him multiple times.

Donatella Versace posted Jungkook on her Instagram reel of famous celebrities who have worn Versace pic.twitter.com/Bz8EzAFNVh — Golden Times✨ (@JJK_Times) December 9, 2022