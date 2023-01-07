Venus Williams Pulls Out Of Australian Open Due To Injury

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams pulled out of this month’s Australian Open after sustaining an injury at a warm-up tournament.

The 42-year-old American was preparing for the tournament at the Auckland Classic where she got injured.

“Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand,” the Australian Open said in a tweet.

Williams was set to play her 22nd Australian Open after being awarded a wildcard to the January.