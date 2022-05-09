F3 Trailer Out
Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Starrer F3 Trailer Out!

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of F3 has been released on social media. F3 is the sequel to the hit movie F2: Fun And Frustration will release in theatres on April 28.

The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, in the lead roles along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada.

Watch the trailer here:

