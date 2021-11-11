Venkaiah Naidu Seeks Guvs To Oversee Implementation Of Centre’s Initiatives

New Delhi: Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu has urged the Governors and Lt.Governors of States and Union Territories to be pro-active in overseeing the implementation of central programs and mobilizing the people to enthusiastically participate in the nation-building initiatives.

While addressing the Conference of Governors and Lt.Governors in New Delhi today, Shri Naidu urged them to ‘monitor and guide the wide range of initiatives launched by the Central Government inspired by the philosophy of Sab Ka Sath -Sab Ka Prayas for the progress of the nation with effective public participation”.

Naidu shared his thoughts and concerns with the participants on a range of issues including environmental protection, promotion of entrepreneurship among farmers, healthcare for all, promotion of Constitutional values and ethics in public life. Referring to the vast experience of Governors in public life, the Vice President stressed that they have an important role in shaping policies and their execution, ensuring effective utilization of scarce resources and ensuring probity and ethics in public life.

“Governors and Lt. Governors should function not only as constitutional authority but with the moral authority of an elder statesman” Shri Naidu stressed.

In the context of rising concerns over climate Change and the ongoing COP-26 global meet on climate change, Shri Naidu urged the Governors to promote people’s movements for climate friendly actions like tree plantation, water conservation, environment friendly construction, waste management etc.

Lauding Team India’s efforts in administering over 100 crore anti-Covid vaccines, the Vice President urged the Governors to ensure tracking and doing the needful to overcome vaccine hesitancy as warranted. He called for lifestyle changes for healthy living and ensuring access for all to healthcare facilities.

Naidu urged the Governors and Lt. Governors to ensure that governance and public life is marked by strict adherence to the philosophy and provision of the Constitution.