Vehicle Registration number ending with 1 & 2 to affix HSRP by Sept 30: STA Odisha

Cuttack: Keeping in view of the ongoing flood situation, the last date of affixing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on the old vehicles registered prior to 1st April,2019 carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1 and 2, fixed till 31st August, 2022 is extended till 30th September, 2022.

The timeline for affixing HSRP for other series of vehicles remains same. Vehicle owners shall have to take necessary steps to get the HSRP affixed on their vehicle as per timeline given below-

In a press note, Dipti Ranjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical said, “As on 24.08.22, a total of 7, 06,215 vehicle owners have booked slot, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 4,08,680 vehicles.” He further added, “Old number plates are easy to tamper with and can be misused by thieves. However, the HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap- lock and are difficult to replace. These plates are tamper-proof and come with two non-reusable locks.”

HSRP have a chromium-based Ashoka Chakra on the left, along with ‘IND‘written. The vehicle identification number will be laser encoded, which is easy to be scanned and difficult to be tampered with.

No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any old vehicle registered prior to 1st April, 2019 for plying vehicles without HSRP till 30.09.2022. After that challans will be issued in accordance with the last date given for various series of vehicle.

The law enforcing agencies shall enforce the fitment of HSRP on the old vehicles registered prior to 01.04.2019 carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3 & 4 w.e.f. 1st October, 2022.

Shri Patra said, “In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date mentioned above, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10, 000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be.”

In accordance Central Government amended Rule 50 of CMVR and Notifications/Statutory Orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since June 1st, 2022 for all class of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

To control and check the substandard material, only Original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) / Authorized dealers of OEM are allowed to fix the HSRP on the old vehicles. Vehicle owners are free to choose any dealer, place and date for affixing of HSRP. Earlier, the HSRP has already been made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after 1 April, 2019. HSRP can be affixed by OEMs and their Authorized dealers only.

In Odisha, the vehicle owner can book for fitment of HSRP and make payment for the purpose through online portal authorized by the OEMs to maintain the transparency and to prevent excess charging from the vehicle owners. The portal authorized by the OEMs offers the facility to the vehicle owner for selection of any location and date for affixing of HSRP as per their convenience.