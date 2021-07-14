Vehicle Movement Restrictions On Mahanadi Bridge For 4 Months

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday informed that the closure of the Mahanadi middle bridge has been extended for a period of four months (from July 15 to November 11) for the completion of rehabilitation works.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that all the vehicles coming from the Manguli side towards the Cuttack side shall not ply on this bridge and shall be diverted towards the left side bridge for 4 months.

NHAI and SJEPL have requested for extension of time for closure of Mahanadi middle bridge for completion of rehabilitation works for a period of 4 months i.e 15,07.21 to 14.11.21 on NH-16 and have requested for diversion of traffic on the base report of inspection and load testing of the said bridge, said Commissionerate Police in a public notice.

In order to facilitate the repair works for the benefit of the commuters, there is a need for diversion of the vehicles for the smooth, flow of traffic at the aforesaid bridge on NH-16 and the approach roads for safety and security of commuters, read the notice.