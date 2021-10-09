Vegetable Vendor Killed In Road Mishap In Kantabanji

Kantabanji: A vegetable vendor was killed in a road mishap at Gandhraband on NH-59 in Bolangir district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bidyadhar Patel of Dumermunda village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Bidyadhar was heading to sell vegetables on his cycle when his cycle collided head-on with the truck. Following this, he sustained critical injures. However, the truck driver fled away soon after the mishap.

Later some locals rushed him to Kantabanji Community Health centre where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and further investigation is underway.