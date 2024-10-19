Cuttack: As the holy month of Kartik commences, households across Odisha are feeling the pinch of skyrocketing vegetable prices. Traditionally, this month sees a surge in vegetarian food consumption, but this year, the cost of vegetables has reached unprecedented levels, crossing the Rs 100 per kilogram mark for many staples.

The surge in prices is attributed to a combination of factors, including the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which diverted many farmers from their fields, and extreme weather conditions that have hampered crop production. Heavy rains during the monsoon season further exacerbated the situation, leading to a significant drop in local vegetable yields.

Vegetable prices in Odisha have surged dramatically, surpassing Rs 100 per kg as the Kartik month begins. Consumers in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack are facing increased financial strain. Notable spikes include capsicum at Rs 150-200 per kg in Bhubaneswar. The price rise is affecting middle and lower-income families the most.

In Berhampur, brinjal is being sold for Rs 80-90/kg, beans for Rs 100/kg, tomato for Rs 70/kg and spine gourd for Rs 100/kg. Prices of other vegetables such as bitter gourd, chili, and bottle gourd have also increased with the advent of the Kartik month.

As the Kartik month progresses, the people of Odisha are bracing for continued high prices, hoping for relief in the coming weeks.

