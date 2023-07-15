Veer Surendra Sai’s Birthplace In Sambalpur To Get Facelift; Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 6.41 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to develop the birthplace of great freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai at Sambalpur’s Khinda village as a tourist destination.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 6.41 crore for the development of Veer Surendra Sai’s birthplace at Khinda in Sambalpur.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian today visited Khinda to pay homage to the great freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai and interacted with the public regarding the development of his birthplace. Later, the 5T Secretary informed the Chief Minister over the phone.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik discussed this with senior officials and within an hour decided to approve the ‘Development of Veer Surendra Sai Birth Place at Khinda, Sambalpur’ project.

Under this project, the birthplace of Veer Surendra Sai, Khinda will undergo a complete transformation. A memorial hall with a full-size statue of Veer Surendra Sai will also be constructed on 1.945 acres of land.

The museum and library there will be revived along with the development of landscaping and a garden. The entire place will be decorated with ample lighting for beautification. This apart, the stage and assembly area there will be also revamped.