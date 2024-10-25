Remaining committed to its initiatives that positively impact the lives of the community as well as create long-term health benefits for children and their families, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, launched an extended drive in partnership with the Ministry of AYUSH to boost the ‘Swarna Prasan’ immunization initiative in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

While this drive extended across 10 schools reaching out to over 3700 students, the main event was held in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Braja Vihar attended by Dr. Minakshi Bedbak, District Ayush Medical Officer, Dr. Kshtera Kand, Ayurvedic Medical Officer and Mr. Manoj Kumar Mundan, Principal, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Braja Vihar.

Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Through our collaboration with the Government of Odisha and the Ministry of AYUSH, we aim to enhance the health and well-being of communities through age-old, traditional practices. The ‘Swarna Prasan’ initiative reflects our dedication to improving child health while respecting community values.”

“At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe that investing in the well-being and development of children is crucial, and we are eager to witness the positive transformations, shaping future generations,” quipped Mr Gupta.

Mr. Nitin Kumar Tiwari, CEO – Bauxite Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, added, “We had launched this initiative in September benefitting around 1,000 students, and now we have further extended this drive with an aim to expand the Swarna Prasan programme to benefit 30,000 children, from infants to 16-year-olds, across Koraput, Kalahandi, and Rayagada by the end of this year.”

Dr. Minakshi Bedbak, District Ayush Medical Officer, emphasized, “Swarna Prasan is a time-tested Ayurvedic practice, and its multiple benefits in boosting immunity and cognitive function in children are well-documented. Vedanta Aluminium’s support in bringing such impactful health interventions to underserved regions is commendable.”

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Manoj Kumar Mundan, Principal, Saraswati Shishu Mandir said, “Vedanta, is not only enhancing the health of our students, but also educating the community about traditional wellness practices. We are grateful to Vedanta’s unwavering support towards the holistic development of children in the region”.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related