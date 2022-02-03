Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre ties up with Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

Bhubaneswar: The Vedanta BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), which has emerged as central India’s leading cancer care hospital, has tied up with Government of Odisha’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BKSY), creating easier avenues for BKSY beneficiaries to avail quality cancer care.

Launched earlier in January by the state government, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana aims to provide universal health coverage, with special emphasis on the health protection of vulnerable families and women. Only 12 hospitals outside Odisha are empanelled under BKSY to treat the beneficiaries and the BALCO Medical Centre is one of them. Families having BSKY Smart Health Card, National Food Security Act (NFSA) or State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) card, can avail cashless inpatient department (IPD) and day-care treatment for the procedures for which BMCis empanelled, up to the annual amount covered.

BALCO Medical Centre has already made a difference to the lives of lakhs of people, dedicating itself to the three important pillars of prevention, screening and treatment. It is one of the most preferred facilities in the country for advanced radiation therapy, brachytherapy, nuclear medicine, surgeries, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, blood-related disorders, plastic and reconstructive surgery, and pain & palliative care.The hospitaloffers many latest technologies incancer diagnostics and treatment like PSMA & DOTA scan, virtual planning and 3D modelling in head & neck cancer surgeries, CRS & HIPEC, advanced microvascular surgeries, lutetium therapy and allogeneic bone marrow transplant.

The hospital has one of the most modern linear accelerators, the largest day-care unit for chemotherapy, and a full-fledged nuclear medical department equipped with the only SPECT CT machine in Chhattisgarh, enabling it to provide precise diagnostics and the best treatment.

With its substantial and impactful work, the hospital is on a mission to help create a cancer-free society, dedicating its expertise and resources to address the country’s massive demand-supply gap in cancer treatment, low awareness, lack of infrastructure and shortage of oncologists.Sharing BALCO Medical Centre’s vision, Mrs. Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson of BMC, said, “While cancer treatment capabilities in India have increased over the past few decades, most facilities are concentrated around urban pockets. Looking at the rising incidence of cancer as a health threat and lack of quality cancer care centres in tier 2 and 3 cities, Vedanta established BALCO Medical Centre at Naya Raipur to provide affordable comprehensive cancer care to all the sections of the society. We are also leveraging partnerships with like-minded philanthropic organisations and influencers to reduce the treatment burden on people belonging to economically weaker sections.”

BALCO Medical Centre is NABH accredited, a testimony to the quality of its services. Along with cancer treatment, all patients at BALCO Medical Centrealso benefit from psychological, nutritional and physical therapy, as well as membership of various patient support groups for emotional support.

“I am very satisfied with the work, attitude, behaviour, knowledge regarding their work and professionalism demonstrated by the BALCO Medical Centre team. They provide medical services and patient care in a very helpful and diligent manner, following proper protocols. Wishing them the best,” says Dr.Neevraj Singh from Chhattisgarh, whose mother Mrs. Priti Singh was treated at the hospital.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the hospital re-dedicates itself to be in forefront of fight against cancer, one of mankind’s most dangerous disease, and continue to serve humankind with utmost care and compassion.