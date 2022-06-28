Vedanta Lanjigarh wins Kalinga Environment Excellence Award 2021 for sustainability initiatives

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, has been honoured with the prestigious Kalinga Environment Excellence Award 2021 for its unwavering commitment and contribution towards environmental sustainability. Vedanta Lanjigarh is the Alumina Refinery unit of Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium.

The award is a true testament of the organization’s approach of Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge towards environmental sustainability, which is multi-dimensional and spans carbon reduction, energy management, water conservation, waste to wealth, biodiversity conservation and more.

Some of the best-in-class technologies and practices in environmental sustainability adopted by the company include:

Robust water management systems that include state-of-the-art Effluent Treatment Plants to recycle and reuse wastewater generated inside the plants, along with a network of rainwater harvesting structures, which have enabled the company to conserve 100 million litres of water in the previous fiscal.

A world-class bauxite residue filtration unit for effective waste management, for which the company was first in India to undertake the initiative

High Concentrated Slurry Disposal, dry fog systems, water sprinkling, etc. help the company ensure air quality

A lush green belt in and around plant operations, with plantation of more than 5.40 lakh trees which also serve as carbon sinks and biodiversity spots

Speaking about the award, Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, said, “We have deployed a robust sustainability framework across our operations. This enables us to strive for operational excellence, while creating a lasting positive impact on the environment and our communities. This award is a strong endorsement of our journey so far, and only motivates us to elevate our efforts further towards our dual objectives of business growth and sustainable development.”

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 75 MW captive power plant. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.