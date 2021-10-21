Vedanta Jharsuguda wins Kalinga Environmental Excellence Award 2020

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, has been conferred the Kalinga Environment Excellence Award for exemplary environmental performance in the year 2020.

This prestigious and coveted award recognizes best practices in the field of environment sustainability, where industries are evaluated on parameters like water and waste management, energy conservation, environmental best practices, etc.

Receiving the award, Mr. Deepak Prasad, Dy. CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “At one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters in Jharsuguda, we are committed to the principles of sustainable and environmentally-conscious growth, as we work towards fulfilling the needs of the nation through aluminium, the green metal of the future.Our business imperatives are fulfilled through an unwavering commitment towards adoption ofthe best technology, ensuring highest standards of process efficiency and resource utilization, and creating circular economy value-chains, to create a lasting positive impact. The Kalinga Environment Excellence Award is a testimony to our endeavours against those commitments.”

Vedanta Jharsuguda’s approach to environmental management includes a suite of best-in-class technologies and sustainability-focused operating procedures, with the underlying ethos of ‘Zero Harm, Zero Waste and Zero Discharge’. Advanced pollution control technologies, robust processes, globally benchmarked best-practices, etc. are in place for air, water, land and waste management.

Few examples of environmental highlights:

Deployment of cutting-edge technologies and advanced data analytics at smelters and power plants to enhance asset performance and energy efficiency, and reduce wastage.

354 Million Units of green power purchased in Q1FY22 for producing green metal aluminium; a milestone in green energy procurement and highest in India

3.32lakh trees planted in and aroundplantoperations till date in FY22, as part of‘Vedanta Cares – Green Cover’ initiative.

86 lakh litres of waterwererecycled in FY21 for further usage in various processes.

18.8% reduction in GHG emission intensity in FY21 from 2012 baseline.

~370800 GJ of energy conserved in FY21 alone, through numerous energy saving projects.

100% ash utilization in avenues such as cement production, brick manufacturing and backfilling of mine void, etc.

Vedanta is India’s largest producer of the green metal, aluminium, operating a world-class 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne’ production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With its state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled engineering prowess, R&D and innovation abilities, Vedanta Jharsuguda is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the ‘Metal of the Future’.