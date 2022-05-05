Vedanta Jharsuguda observes National Fire Service Week with safety awareness campaign

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, observed the 79th National Fire Service Week at its operations in Jharsuguda, Odisha, by organizing a week-long awareness campaign on fire safety and prevention for its employees, business partners and the community at large. In line with this year’s National Fire Service Day theme ‘Learn Fire Safety, Increase Productivity’, various fire prevention training and awareness programmes, quizzes, mock drills, sports tournaments, etc., were organized at the plant premises, Vedanta’s township and at schools and colleges in Jharsuguda.

A team from Odisha Fire Services, led by District Fire Officer, Mr. Ramesh Mohanty, joined the campaign. The week-long awareness campaign culminated with a safety townhall, ‘Suraksha Sampark’ attended by nearly 12,000 business partners, reinforcing its safety ethos.

Speaking on the company’s safety-first culture, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “As India’s largest producer of aluminium, we have implemented rigorous processes and global best practices to make our world-class operations safe for employees and business partners, in line with our ethos of ‘Zero Harm, Zero Waste & Zero Discharge’. Our fire safety awareness program extends beyond our operations, reaching out to the local communities as well. Vedanta Jharsuguda is committed to upholding the highest safety standards at the workplace, with unwavering focus on enhancing safety preparedness, fostering a culture of ‘safety first’ among our employees and business partners, and working with the government and communities towards building a safer tomorrow.”

Appreciating Vedanta Aluminium’s endeavours to strengthen fire safety preparedness at its operations as well as in the community, Mr. Ramesh Mohanty, District Fire Officer, Odisha Fire Services, said, “I am happy to see the robust system that Vedanta Aluminium has put in place to create a safe working environment. The company is constantly upgrading its safety systems and processes and making stakeholders’ wellbeing a priority. Moreover, by sensitizing the community on fire safety, Vedanta is extending its support to create safer communities, thereby preventing loss of life and property.”

Vedanta is extensively working towards creating a safer workplace for its employees and business partners by constantly bolstering and enhancing its fire safety preparedness system with best-in-class technologies. It has also formed an all-women fire-fighting team ‘Agnivahini’ which has been meticulously trained to respond effectively during emergencies in and around its operations. The company offers off-site emergency response support to the local administration during grass fires, forest fires, thunderstorms, monsoons etc. and conducts fire training programs and awareness sessions at community schools and colleges.

Vedanta is India’s largest producer of the green metal, aluminium, operating a world-class 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The only Indian smelter in the global ‘1 Million Tonne’ production and export club, Vedanta Jharsuguda is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications across core industries. With its state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled engineering prowess, R&D and innovation abilities, Vedanta Jharsuguda is working towards a sustainable and greener future for all by spurring emerging applications of aluminium, the ‘Metal of the Future’.