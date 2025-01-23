Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s leading producer of smelter-grade alumina and a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium, felicitated nine youths from Kalahandi district were felicitated for their superlative performance in academics, on the third day of the 27th Kalahandi Utsav – Ghumura 2025.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta, along with senior officials from the district administration, presented the prestigious Gyan Shree Award to young achievers of the district.

The award, instituted by Vedanta Aluminium, intends to promote academic excellence and recognize toppers across various categories, including the State Board toppers, CBSE Board toppers, and ICSE Board toppers, among others. The company also gifted laptops to the 9 students to aid their academic pursuits.

In addition, the district administration honoured young archers from the Vedanta Archery Initiative for their outstanding achievements in state and national tournaments. These athletes have become a testament to the region’s brimming potential and the impact of Vedanta’s efforts in nurturing youth through sports.

Speaking at the mega cultural event of the region, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO – Alumina Business, said, “At Vedanta’s Lanjigarh operations, we are deeply committed to nurturing the talent and potential of Kalahandi’s youth while preserving the cultural heritage that defines this region. Initiatives like the Gyan Shree Awards and our archery program are aimed at empowering the community to excel.”

Ghumura, an annual festival to celebrate Kalahandi’s vibrant culture, was marked by the convergence of art, traditions, and heritage, showcasing the region’s rich legacy. Vedanta Aluminium hosted thousands of visitors at its stall during the event.

The stall brought together science, art and technology in a vibrant display of the company’s manufacturing excellence. From dignitaries of the state to industry leaders, working professionals, students, customers, business partners, and the general public, visitors thronged to experience the ‘World of Aluminium’.